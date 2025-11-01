From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Search for uranium

QUETTA: Baluchistan’s hilly tracts which geologists claim contain vast mineral treasures may now be tapped for uranium — the atom mineral. Mr H.M. Habibullah, Vice-President of the World Federation of United Nations Associations, told the UPP here to­­day [Oct 30] that he had ordered from the USA the uranium detecting instrument “Gei­­ger Counter”... . He said that the instrument had been acquired with great difficulty... .

The instrument, he added, detects both uranium and radium ores which are used in the atom bomb. He thought that there were possibilities of discovering the two ores in the dry mountains of Baluchistan which are treasure-houses of many precious minerals. If uranium is discovered, it would open up a new era of prosperity and strategic importance of Baluchistan in world affairs.

[Meanwhile, as reported by Dawn’s special representative in Lahore,] Khan Iftikhar Hussain Khan of Mamdot, former Premier of the Punjab, resigned from the Muslim League on Tuesday [Oct 30]. … The Khan Sahib has announced the formation of a new political party to be known as Jinnah Muslim League.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025