Trump-Netanyahu bromance at stake

November 1, 2025
THIS is with reference to the report ‘Despite truce, Israel insists it calls the shots in Gaza’ (Oct 27). Just days earlier (Oct 22), Israel’s parliament had voted in favour of a bill which practically related to the annexation of West Bank. It is clear that Israel is in the middle of a stunning act of political defiance, effectively nullifying United States President Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan.

The move blindsided Washington’s diplomatic team, particularly Vice-President JD Vance, who was in Tel Aviv precisely to secure Israel’s commitment to compliance.

According to US officials, who were cited by various international wire services, the vice-president regarded the Israeli resolution as a deliberate breach of trust and a personal affront, describing it privately as an insult.

Initially, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had appeared cautiously supportive, but domestic political pressures led by far-right factions within his coalition seem to have left him with no choice but to keep pushing ahead with the Greater Israel plan. However, the Israeli approach has left Washington’s credibility as an honest peace broker hanging in the balance. The emerging scenario, many analysts believe, is more than symbolic, unveiling the widening gap between an American administration seeking stability and an Israeli government increasingly driven by nationalist ideology.

For decades, the US-Israel partnership has rested on three basic pillars; security cooperation, political alignment, and shared democratic ideals. But when an ally openly defies the American administration and undermines a peace framework painstakingly negotiated by Washington, there have to be repercussions. The US currently provides Israel with roughly $3.8 billion in annual military aid, most of it unconditional. That policy is now facing bipartisan scrutiny in Congress.

Across the Middle East, the shockwaves have been immediate. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt — all early supporters of Trump’s peace initiative — condemned Israel’s annexation vote as an act of deliberate sabotage. Turkiye and Iran warned that continued aggression could trigger regional retaliation, language that has raised fears of a broader conflagration.

Analysts point out that these countries, along with Pakistan, now possess credible deterrent and precision-strike capabilities that could drastically alter Israel’s strategic calculus if the US withdraws its protective shield.

Even without direct confrontation, the diplomatic cost for Israel is now mounting. The European Union has suspended preferential trade talks, and the United Nation General Assembly has called an emergency session to debate sanctions related to settlement expansion. For the first time in decades, Israel finds itself not only at odds with its adversaries, but estranged from its oldest allies.

The illusion of invincibility can blind a nation to its own vulnerabilities. Israel’s defiance may appear, to some, as a show of resolve. In truth, it rather reveals fragility — a dependence on foreign backing, on perpetual mobilisation,and on the dangerous illusion that peace can be achieved through dominance.

Qamar Bashir
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

