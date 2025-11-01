E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Loopholes galore

From the Newspaper Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

EARLIER this year, a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) official, testifying before the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, had mentioned that more than Rs2.2 trillion had been lost to tax evasion in the last two years owing to ‘fake’ and ‘flying’ invoices. This is a significant amount, which, if collected, would have enabled the government to provide relief to the people, especially the salaried class which contributes immensely to the national kitty.

When the government could estimate the amount of tax evasion, and knew the specific area and mode of leakage, one wonders why no action was taken. The federal government and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) claim to be trying hard to put the economy on the right track, but are still not pursuing such massive leakages aggressively. Why?

More than the amount of tax lost over the past two years, people should feel concerned about the transparent usage of the taxes actually collected. There is massive corruption leakages and wastage due to bad governance. An audit report had reported irregularities worth over Rs1 trillion in Punjab during the 2024-25 fiscal. Has someone started investigating such cases?

As taxpayers, we are worried about what is going on in the country, and we are desperate to know where our taxes are going. There is an urgent need to take appropriate action across the board, and book all those involved regardless of the socioeconomic class they belong to.

Hasan Tharani
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe