Insecurity, fuel crisis in Mali spark foreign embassy warnings to leave

AFP Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
BAMAKO: Embassies in Mali urged citizens to leave the country immediately this week while the United States and United Kingdom withdrew non-essential staff, as a fuel blockade by militants upturns daily life and stokes fears of growing insecurity.

Since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, Mali has been ruled by a military junta that is struggling to counter various armed groups, particularly the Al-Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), which is carrying out the blockade.

The group has targeted fuel tankers since September, particularly those coming from Senegal and Ivory Coast, through which the majority of Mali’s imported goods transit.

The US State Department on Thursday ordered the American embassy’s “non-emergency employees and their family members to leave Mali due to safety risks”.

The move came two days after the US embassy urged all citizens in the troubled west African nation to “depart immediately” on commercial aircraft.

The British foreign office also said on Thursday that “non-essential British embassy staff have been temporarily withdrawn from Bamako”.

It additionally warned its citizens to “leave immediately by commercial flight if you judge it safe to do so”.

Italy, Germany, Canada and a handful of other countries have also told their nationals to depart Mali as swiftly as possible.

“The situation is volatile,” a diplomatic source said in Bamako.

