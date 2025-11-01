E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Endangered primates found in checked bag

AFP Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MUMBAI: Indian customs officers have arrested a plane passenger after discovering two endangered gibbons stuffed inside a checked bag, the latest animals seized from smugglers at Mumbai’s airport.

One of the tiny apes from Indonesia was dead, while the other, in a video shared by Indian Customs, was seen cradled in the arms of an officer, softly hooting before covering its face with its arm.

Customs said the passenger, who had travelled from Malaysia via Thailand, was given the rare apes by a wildlife trafficking “syndicate” for delivery in India.

Officers acting on “specific intelligence” arrested the passenger in Mumbai on Thursday.

“A subsequent search of their checked baggage, a trolley bag, led to the discovery and seizure of two Silvery Gibbon (Hylobates moloch), one live and one found dead, which were concealed in a basket,” the customs department said. Wildlife trade monitor TRAFFIC, which battles the smuggling of wild animals and plants, warned in June of a “very troubling” trend in trafficking driven by the exotic pet trade.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe