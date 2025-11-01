E-Paper | November 01, 2025

MDCAT results announced

APP Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
SUKKUR: The SIBA Testing Services (STS) on Friday announced the provisional results of the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025.

The test was conducted on Oct 26 in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Jacobabad, Sukkur and the federal capital.

The provisional results, along with the list of qualified candidates based on the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council’s (PMDC) minimum passing criteria of 55 per cent for medical college admission and 50 per cent for dental college admission, is posted on the STS website, https://www.iba-suk.edu.pk/sts/announcements.

The candidates may forward any complaint by emailing sts@iba-suk.edu.pk with the subject line “Result Grievances-MDCAT-2025” by Saturday, 5:00pm. STS will verify and respond to valid queries via email.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

