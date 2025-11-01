E-Paper | November 01, 2025

SHC seeks details of OGDC’s social welfare funds

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Sindh High Court’s Hyderabad circuit has directed the deputy commissioner to appear in court on Nov 14 along with details of social welfare funds if submitted in his office by the Oil & Gas Development Company.

The bench comprising Justice Mohammad Saleem Jessar and Justice Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro was seized with a petition against the company.

Petitioner Mohammad Ismail Khaskheli, a resident of Sher Mohammad Bhurgari village, located near Pabban town, has accused the OGDC of not fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in its area of operation, i.e. Tando Jam. He alleged that the welfare funds “are being spent on papers”.

He claimed that the OGDC was not complying with the Oct 28, 2013 Supreme Court judgement in this regard.

The petitioner informed court that the company had been operating 95 wells in the area for four decades but not providing health, education, employment, social welfare and training rights to local residents as envisaged in the Petroleum Policy 2013.

He said that under the CSR, oil and gas companies were supposed to share their profits with local communities.

He said that seven oil fields were located in Hyderabad’s rural taluka and the company had to spend $250,000 per field on providing internship / scholarship and training of local residents and $150,000 per field on community welfare projects. However, not a penny was being spent in this regard, the petitioner claimed.

Counsel for the respondent firm submitted that he had filed comments but when he was confronted with the prayers of petition, particularly clause-2, he decided to seek one week’s time from court to file revised comments with details of employees and recruitment made by the firm in all categories.

The court granted him the time and adjourned the case till Nov 14.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe