SHC seeks details of OGDC’s social welfare funds

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Sindh High Court’s Hyderabad circuit has directed the deputy commissioner to appear in court on Nov 14 along with details of social welfare funds if submitted in his office by the Oil & Gas Development Company.

The bench comprising Justice Mohammad Saleem Jessar and Justice Nisar Ahmed Bhanbhro was seized with a petition against the company.

Petitioner Mohammad Ismail Khaskheli, a resident of Sher Mohammad Bhurgari village, located near Pabban town, has accused the OGDC of not fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in its area of operation, i.e. Tando Jam. He alleged that the welfare funds “are being spent on papers”.

He claimed that the OGDC was not complying with the Oct 28, 2013 Supreme Court judgement in this regard.

The petitioner informed court that the company had been operating 95 wells in the area for four decades but not providing health, education, employment, social welfare and training rights to local residents as envisaged in the Petroleum Policy 2013.

He said that under the CSR, oil and gas companies were supposed to share their profits with local communities.

He said that seven oil fields were located in Hyderabad’s rural taluka and the company had to spend $250,000 per field on providing internship / scholarship and training of local residents and $150,000 per field on community welfare projects. However, not a penny was being spent in this regard, the petitioner claimed.

Counsel for the respondent firm submitted that he had filed comments but when he was confronted with the prayers of petition, particularly clause-2, he decided to seek one week’s time from court to file revised comments with details of employees and recruitment made by the firm in all categories.

The court granted him the time and adjourned the case till Nov 14.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025