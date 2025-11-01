Aide advises CM to fix paddy price

LARKANA: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khair Mohammad Shaikh has advised the provincial government to fix support price of paddy.

He has written a letter to the CM, and the prime minister as well, in this regard.

Mr Shaikh, who also heads the Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), stated that the rice crop is the backbone of the regional economy and a major export commodity contributing more than US$3.9bn annually to the national economy.

He noted that since the dissolution of the Rice Export Corporation of Pakistan, farmers, growers and millers had been left vulnerable to market manipulation. He stressed that they should be provided rightful relief by fixing support price of paddy.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025