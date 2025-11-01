E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Aide advises CM to fix paddy price

A Correspondent Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LARKANA: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khair Mohammad Shaikh has advised the provincial government to fix support price of paddy.

He has written a letter to the CM, and the prime minister as well, in this regard.

Mr Shaikh, who also heads the Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), stated that the rice crop is the backbone of the regional economy and a major export commodity contributing more than US$3.9bn annually to the national economy.

He noted that since the dissolution of the Rice Export Corporation of Pakistan, farmers, growers and millers had been left vulnerable to market manipulation. He stressed that they should be provided rightful relief by fixing support price of paddy.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe