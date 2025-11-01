Govt admits disruption in air monitoring system, fix underway

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday admitted to a disruption in its air quality monitoring system, just hours after social media users and analysts accused the authorities of deliberately turning off stations in Lahore to mask hazardous pollution levels.

The Punjab Environment Protection & Climate Change Department (EPCCD) announced the malfunction in a post on the social media platform X. “Due to a technical issue, AQI monitoring at some stations had been interrupted,” the department stated, adding that a team was working to restore data and that current and missing information would be available soon.

This admission came amid a firestorm of controversy ignited by climate analyst Dawar Hameed Butt, who posted screenshots showing multiple stations on the official aqipunjab.com website had not updated their readings for hours, some still displaying data from October 30.

“EPCCD Punjab has turned off Monitoring Stations in Lahore,” Butt posted on X.

“The ones left on are still ‘Beyond Index’. These are PAS officers, PhDs and ‘educated’ staff, and they think closing their eyes will solve the problem. Absolute failure unfolding now,” he added.

The allegations were echoed by another social media user, Hassan Aftab, who suggested a “strategic motive behind the alleged shutdowns.”

“Punjab government’s new air quality strategy: if pollution levels look bad, just turn off the monitors. [Eight] out of 10 monitors are shut beyond 10pm in Lahore (when air quality dips further) to lower the average. Lahore now breathing the cleaner air (on paper),” he wrote on X.

Aftab tagged Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, urging transparency. “Let’s ensure there’s uninterrupted data from the monitors; it will only help you better strategise on how to solve this,” he added, noting that millions have already been spent on the monitoring infrastructure.

When checked by Dawn at 5pm on Friday, the aqipunjab.com website appeared to have updated most stations, with only the Multan Road station lagging. However, the updated data painted a grim picture of the province’s air quality, underscoring the critical need for reliable monitoring.

In response to the allegations, EPCCD spokesperson Sajid Bashir firmly denied the claims and told Dawn that the department updates air quality levels on an hourly basis and dismissed the social media users’ accusations as “false claims.”

Bashir rejected the screenshots shared by Dawar and others, asserting the department’s commitment to providing accurate data.

Meanwhile, Lahore again ranked the most polluted city in the world, as its Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to a “hazardous” level of 517 between 8am and 9am on Friday.

Meanwhile, as per air quality data recorded at 10pm, at Civil Secretariat the AQI was 476, CERP Office 437, Forest Department, Ravi Road 431, Zacky Farms 424, Wildlife & Parks, Sandha Road 407, City School Allama Iqbal Town 390, Hiking & Mountaineering Club, GCU, 350, the City School, Shadman Market, 320, City School Paragon, 308 and at Pakistan Engineering Services, it was 308.

AQI recorded in Multan was 435, Gujranwala 379, Bahawalpur 304 and Sialkot 261.

EPCCD: The Environment Protection and Climate Change Department said the air quality monitoring stations in Lahore have been operating without interruption.

“We regret the inconvenience the public faced due to a lag of 12 hours from 3am 30-Oct-2025 to 3pm 31-Oct-2025 due to a technical glitch that caused a delay in data transmission to the public dashboard. Nevertheless, the monitors continued to collect data, which has been successfully retrieved and incorporated into the database,” said EPCCD spokesman Sajid Bashir.

He further added that neither the monitors were shut down nor did the data have been lost for the period. “EPCCD is committed to measure air quality of major cities of Punjab by measuring six air pollutants with regulatory grade monitors and disseminate them to the public without manipulation and lag.”

Police’s anti-smog drive

Punjab police, over the past 24 hours, registered 22 cases in Lahore and other districts against those violating smog protocols during their ongoing anti-smog drive. Several violators were also arrested.

Punjab police spokesperson said that during the drive, 1,539 individuals were slapped a total fine of Rs3 million for violations of smog SOPs, while 53 others were issued warnings. During the operations, 11 cases of crop residue burning, 1,317 of excessive smoke-emitting vehicles, 8 of industrial activities, and 14 of brick kiln violations were reported, he said.

The spokesperson said during the current year, a total of 1,915 cases have been registered against smog SOPs violators across Lahore and other districts, with 1,854 arrested. He said fines exceeding Rs 210 million were imposed on 82,601 individuals, while over 16,000 individuals were issued warnings.

Reported violations included 616 cases of crop residue burning, 57,231 of excessive smoke-emitting vehicles, 1,678 of industrial activities, and 3,220 of brick kiln emissions.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar directed the supervisory officers to further accelerate the anti-smog crackdown on highways, in industrial areas and at agricultural sites.

He directed that strict and immediate action should be taken under the zero-tolerance policy against all violators of smog SOPs.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025