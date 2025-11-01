E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Onlooker killed as rival groups exchange fire

November 1, 2025
KASUR: A local shopkeeper was killed during an exchange of fire between two rival groups at the Canal Bank locality in the limits of the Kot Radha Kishan police station on Friday.

According to the police, a fight between two rival groups of Kot Sher Singh attracted a crowd of people. Both groups, during the fight and exchange of harsh words, started aerial firing. As a result, the onlookers panicked and rushed to save themselves.

Police claimed that during this, one Moiz Hussain (28) was struck by a bullet and died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to the Kot Radha Kishan THQ Hospital for autopsy.

Later, on the complaint of Mujahid Hussain, the father of the deceased, police lodged a case against 22 accused, 11 from each group.

District Police Officer Essa Khan established teams for the arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, Indian social media groups claimed that the deceased was a member of the banned outfit and was shot dead outside his house by unidentified gunmen.

Kasur police, after investigation, rejected claims made by Indian social media and said the deceased was a local shopkeeper who sold sports goods The police further said the deceased had no links to any banned organisation.

