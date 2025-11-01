Minister inaugurates NCA triennale

LAHORE: The National College of Arts (NCA) inaugurated the much-anticipated NCA Triennale 2025: “Kasb-e-Kamal Kun” in a grand ceremony. The event brought together a distinguished gathering of artists, designers, musicians, researchers, diplomats, cultural experts, faculty members and students from across Pakistan and abroad.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui emphasized the importance of preserving Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage despite the challenges of the modern world. He remarked, “From Kasb-e-Hilal to Kasb-e-Kamal Kun, every piece of art tells its own story — these creations symbolise creativity and the remarkable cultural legacy of the subcontinent”.

The minister also announced the establishment of a new NCA campus in Karachi later this year to promote arts and culture education across the country.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri said the triennale marked part of the celebration of NCA’s 150 years of excellence. He highlighted that NCA had always been a centre of creativity, art, and cultural harmony, aiming to foster peace and social development through artistic expression.

Dr Jafri further noted that the institution was building a unique legacy by preserving its valuable archives and integrating modern technology — a heritage that would serve as a cultural asset for future generations.

This year’s triennale features over 200 national and international artists from the countries, including Europe, China, Iran, the United Kingdom and Palestine.

The opening ceremony included artistic performances, visual art exhibitions, and international art showcases. The theme Kasb-e-Kamal Kun draws inspiration from NCA’s historic motto, “Kasb-e-Kamal Kun ke Aziz-e-Jahan Shavi” which means strive for excellence to become beloved of the world”.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025