Two killed, one injured over land dispute

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
LAHORE: Two men were allegedly killed and another was injured by the firing of their opponents over a land dispute in Multan on Friday.

Police claimed that Javed and Tahir had a dispute over land with Rana Farooq and others in Qadirpur Rawan, Multan.

Police claimed that Farooq along with an accomplice opened fire at his opponents early in the morning at Wapda Chowk in Qadirpur Rawan. They said Javed, Tahir and Mujahid suffered bullet wounds and were taken to the Nishtar Hospital, where Javed and Tahir succumbed to their injuries and Mujahid was said to be stable.

Police shifted the bodies to the morgue and registered a case.

Multan City Police officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar and SSP Operations Haider Ali arrested two of the suspects and said that the suspects would be presented before a court after the conclusion of the investigation.

The CPO said that they were taking measures to ensure protection of citizens and maintain law and order in the city.

Meanwhile, a retired sub-inspector was killed when a speeding coaster hit him near the Dastiwala Stop in Muzaffargarh on Friday.

SI Aslam Dasti (62) was on a motorcycle when a speeding bus coming from the opposite direction hit him. He suffered critical injuries and died on the spot.

The coaster driver, after leaving the vehicle on the road, fled the scene. The deceased’s body was shifted to the morgue.

A number of locals gathered on the spot and set the coaster on fire after blocking the road.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

