Man kills son, injures wife over property dispute

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man allegedly killed his young son and critically injured his wife over a property dispute in the Nawan Thatha locality in Shah Jewna area of Jhang on Friday.

Police said that accused Nawab Khan Pathan had a quarrel with his son, Aziz Khan (25), and allegedly attacked him with an axe. When his wife Azeezan (60) attempted to rescue her son, he hit her on the head with the axe.

Aziz died instantly, while doctors at the Jhang DHQ Hospital referred his mother to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

ACCIDENT: Two youth died and as many others were critically injured after their motorcycle was hit by a trailer near the Kashmir underpass on the Faisalabad Canal Road in Madina Town area on Friday.

Rescue 1122 said all four were on their way towards Guttwala when they tried to overtake a trailer and collided with it. As a result, their motorcycle was crushed under its tyres.

Rescue 1122 said that two of the youth, one identified as Umar (18) and another of the same age whose identity was yet to be confirmed, died on the spot. Two others were seriously injured in the accident and were shifted to the Allied Hospital. They were identified as Ihtisham (16) and Ali Raza (17).

In another accident on the same road near the Guttwala Forest Park, a woman was run over by a speeding car when she was crossing the road. As a result, she died instantly. She was identified as Ameera Bibi (45).

Meanwhile, a bus driver identified as Amjad and his assistant Zafar were arrested by the Jaranwala police for alleged reckless driving and hitting a motorcycle and killing four members of the same family. A case had also been registered against both suspects.

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) SSP Anjum Kamal Mirza also suspended Jaranwala PHP post in-charge Ahsan Ijaz and three constables Kashif, Murtaza and Raheel for failing to check the speeding bus, which caused the accident.

WHEAT TARGET: Wheat cultivation has begun in the Faisalabad division and under the administration has received a positive response from farmers.

This was said during a meeting chaired by Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar on Friday. He said that his division was determined to complete the wheat cultivation target of 1.83 million acres by November 30. He said that there was ample quantity of fertiliser available in the division.

He said that there was a significant decrease in stubble burning incidents in the division, however, 22 cases were registered during this season and a fine of Rs1.5 million was imposed for violations.

PROTEST: Scores of kiln and powerloom workers staged a protest demonstration on Friday at the Shahbaz Chowk in Toba Tek Singh against the labour welfare department’s assistant director.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans demanding his transfer.

Addressing the protesters, labour leaders Shabbir and Nadim Ashraf Jogi claimed that the assistant director was transferred a year ago on their demand for siding with the kiln and powerloom owners instead of the workers. They said he was now once again posted here and warned if their demand to transfer him was not accepted, they would be forced to stage a hunger strike camp at Shahbaz Chowk.

