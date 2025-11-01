E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Fire at fan factory warehouse

Our Correspondent Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
GUJRAT: The warehouse of scrap and raw material of an electric fans manufacturing unit on the GT Road was burnt after a fire broke out in the factory due to a short circuit.

The rescue teams extinguished the fire at night after a six-hour long operation. No injury or casualty was reported.

Rescue 1122 sources said the scrap warehouse of the company caught fire in the afternoon which engulfed the other parts of the factory. The fire engines and rescue staff of Gujranwala also reached Gujrat to assist the local rescue teams and 40 rescue officials and 11 vehicles of two districts participated in the operation.

A rescue official said three fire engines were still deployed at the scene even after the fire was extinguished.

He said most of the scrap and factory waste were damaged but raw material was saved; however, exact estimate of the loss could not be ascertained.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

