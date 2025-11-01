Six booked for extorting Rs1.5m from family

SAHIWAL: Ghala Mandi police registered a case against six suspects, arresting one of them, for allegedly extorting Rs1.5 million from a family on the pretext of getting released its two members who were picked by the Dipalpur CTD in connection with a case.

According to reports, Ajmal, a landlord from Chak 67/5-L, was targeted by the suspects after his younger brother Muzamil Hussain (24) and his friend Tariq (22) were “kidnapped” by five unknown men on the GT Road when they were returning home from the Grain Market on the night of Oct 27.

The family launched a frantic search but failed to locate the missing youths.

Ajmal later received a phone call and the caller told him that the two youths were in the custody of Dipalpur CTD and could be killed in an ‘encounter’.

The caller, however, offered that he could get them released through negotiations with the CTD officials, if Ajmal paid him Rs2 million.

Fearing for their lives, Ajmal agreed to pay Rs1.5 million to the caller. The money was later delivered to two suspects – Younas and Imran -- at the designated location, in the presence of two witnesses, Musa and Shan.

However, after receiving the amount, the suspects demanded Rs0.5m more for the release of the two youths.

When Ajmal refused to pay the additional amount, the suspects stopped responding to his calls. When Ajmal contacted the Dipalpur CTD officials, they confirmed that both youths were in their custody and were picked up for their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Following this revelation, Ajmal approached the Sahiwal Ghala Mandi police, lodging an FIR under sections 384 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the suspects.

The police sources claimed that the prime suspect, Younas, had been taken into custody and was being interrogated.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025