Abducted minor girl found murdered

BAHAWALPUR: A ten-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted from her house on Thursday night, was found murdered in the fields at 110/ DB village in the Yazman Saddar police limits on Friday.

According to the district police spokesman, Siddique, the father of the victim, Rabia (10), said in his complaint that his daughter disappeared mysteriously from his house on Thursday night.

On Siddique’s complaint, the police initially registered a kidnapping case (FIR No 831/25) under section 363 of the PPC against the nominated suspects Gulzari Lal, his sons Wazira Ram, Poly Ram and others.

On Thursday, her body was found in the maize fields outside the village, the police said, adding that section 302 has been added to the FIR.

The police say the suspects left the village after locking their houses, following the incident.

The spokesman says that on the direction of DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, an investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter.

The victim’s body has been shifted to Yazman THQ Hospital for the postmortem examination.

COUPLE DIES: A couple died, while their three-year-old daughter was seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding trailer on the Bahawalpur-Ahmedpur East highway.

According to Rescue 1122 staff, Yaqoob (35), along with his wife Shazia and their minor daughter Habiba (2), was going to Bahawalpur on a motorcycle that was run over by a speeding trailer near Asia Ghee Mills.

As a result, both husband and wife died on the spot, while their daughter suffered serious injuries. A Rescue 1122 team responding to the situation shifted the bodies and the injured child to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH).

The police impounded the trailer and detained its driver for legal action.

In another accident, a motorcyclist, identified as Sajawal (30), died while his wife, Shakila Bibi, suffered serious injuries when their motorcycle fell into a ditch near Basti Gardan on Yazman Road on Thursday night.

The body and the injured woman were shifted to the BVH.

RAPE BID: A prayer leader allegedly attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl in the mosque at Chak 433/ EB in the limits of Sheikh Fazal Police Station of Vehari district.

According to police, the child went for Holy Quran lesson in the mosque where prayer leader locked the room and attempted to rape her. His accomplice started shooting video of the occurrence. But, when the girl started crying and her screams attracted the people from outside the mosque who rushed to the Imam’s room.

The main suspect allegedly opened fire on people and managed to flee from the scene.

Police registered a case against both the suspects.

SCANDAL: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan obtained four days’ physical remand of Munawar Qureshi, the owner of a pharma company, in Rs140m Crore medicines’ scandal.

According to the ACE, Multan, Qureshi, a former union council nazim and owner of a pharma company, with the connivance of some of the officials of the health department, had prepared fake demand slips of the medicines and showed the purchase of medicines worth over Rs140m during previous months.

Several health officials allegedly transferred these amounts to Munawar’s pharma company but actually these medicines were not delivered at the stores of health department, Multan.

When this scandal surfaced, the ACE arrested Munawar the other day and on Friday obtained his four days’ physical remand from the court. So far, the ACE has not arrested any health official including the store keeper, accountant, district accounts officers and drug inspectors.

According to ACE officials the physical remand of prime accused had been taken for interrogation, after which action against the health officials might be taken.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025