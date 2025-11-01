E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Police arrest seven for loudspeaker, wall-chalking ban violations

Mohammad Asghar Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi police have arrested seven people for violating the ban on the use of loudspeakers and wall-chalking.

The police said no one is permitted to use loudspeakers or engage in wall-chalking. If a violation occurs, appropriate legal action will be taken, they said, adding that cases of terrorism can also be filed if hatred, discontent, or mischief are promoted through such acts.

Section 144 is in force across Punjab, and its implementation will be ensured in every case, the police said.

Moreover, 51 cases have been registered against illegally residing Afghan citizens in the last three days, and 163 foreign Afghans have been taken into custody and transferred to the holding centre for deportation.

Illegally residing Afghan and other foreign nationals cannot buy property or rent shops, houses, or other premises.

Similarly, the district administration in Attock has intensified its sweeping crackdown on undocumented foreigners.

A total of 397 illegal foreign nationals, mostly Afghan residents, have been taken into custody and shifted to the holding centre during this week’s operations as part of the Punjab government’s province-wide drive against illegal immigrants.

According to police officials, 16 FIRs have been registered in various police stations, including City Attock, Saddar Attock, Hazro, City Hassanabdal, Saddar Hassanabdal and Pindigheb, while several landlords have been arrested for renting out properties, including houses and shops, to Afghan nationals lacking legal documentation.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

