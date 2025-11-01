CDA retrieves 350 kanals

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has intensified its operation and recently retrieved over 350 kanals state land from encroachers.

According to a report, 357 kanals worth billions of rupees has been retrieved in current drive, including commercial land at the length of Park Road and Grand Trunk (GT) Road. However, action is not taken yet against officials whose negligence or alleged connivance had resulted into the encroachment on the state land.

“We are preparing the report to share it with federal government as in recent strikes we retrieved state land worth billions of rupees,” said an official of the enforcement wing on Friday. The report said: “These operations are executed with professionalism despite considerable political and social pressures.”

Sharing details of the operation, the official said 175 kanals was retrieved along GT Road Tarnol section after demolishing 70 unauthorised structures. The official added that 16 kanals along Park Road had been freed where a marquee was operating on CDA land.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025