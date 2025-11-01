Kutchery Chowk to remain closed for remodeling from Nov 3

RAWALPINDI: The City Traffic Police on Friday announced that the busiest Kutchery Chowk connecting the Rawalpindi city and the Cantonment as well as the roads leading to it will be closed for traffic on November 3 until the remodeling project is completed in about eight to 10 months.

Chief Traffic Officer Farhan Aslam while briefing mediapersons at his office said under the project three flyovers and three underpasses will be constructed from Annexe to University Chowk which will make the busiest chowk signal free.

On the other hand, a five-storey underground parking complex will be built at Jinnah Park later to address the parking issue, the CTO added.

The police have formulated a plan to keep traffic flowing on alternative routes. More than 450 traffic police officers and personnel will be on duty 24/7 to facilitate citizens and maintain traffic flow on alternative routes though it will be challenging for the traffic police. He expressed hope that citizens will cooperate with the traffic police during the closure of roads.

CTO asks road users to travel with an additional time of 15 to 20 minutes and show patience

As part of the alternate traffic plan, the citizens going from Rawat via Jhelum Road to the old airport will use Bahria Phase 1 and High Court Road and the traffic from Jhelum Road to Peshawar Road and the new airport will use Morgah turn, Attock Oil Refinery, education board office, Defence Road, Khawaja Corporation Chowk, Tulsa Road, Tahli Mohri Chowk, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi to Chowk No 22.

Likewise, traffic from Jhelum Road to Saddar and Murree Road will use Chowk No 22 from New Lalazar, Foundation University, COD Chowk, Burki Chowk, Convent Chowk and Family Ward Chowk.

All traffic from Chowk No 22 will move to Khattak Chowk and from there they will be able to go to their respective routes.

Traffic from the old airport to Murree Road and Saddar will use Tipu Road from Rawal Road, Fauji Tower to Tipu Road and under Rahimabad Flyover, the traffic will move towards Moti Mahal.

And the same route will be used for going from Peshawar Road to Murree Road and from the old airport to Jhelum Road to Jinnah Park with minor changes. A diversion will be put in place near the Police Lines main gate.

Public awareness will be created through official social media pages and print and electronic media for the convenience of road users, while citizens will be able to take guidance from FM 88.6 during the journey and awareness about the traffic situation.

To a question, the CTO said he had requested the authorities concerned to complete the road patchwork on alternative routes and remove all encroachments to facilitate traffic.

When asked whether there was any special provision for giving clear way to ambulances and emergency vehicles on the alternative routes, he replied in the negative.

“I request all road users to travel with an additional time of 15 to 20 minutes, show patience and forbearance, avoid double lines and wrong parking so that the flow of traffic could be maintained,” the CTO said.

He said traffic officers and personnel will be on duty round the clock in three shifts for the public convenience.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025