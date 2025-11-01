Traders briefed on industrial zones along Ring Road

RAWALPINDI: The cantonment authorities on Friday briefed the business community on progress on economic and industrial zones along the Ring Road, Rawat Industrial Estate, carpentry cluster, and access roads.

The briefing was given by Rawalpindi Station Commander Brigadier Ali Anjum Syed, who visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) along with his team including Lt-Col Shakeel and Lt-Col Wali.

They held a meeting with RCCI President Usman Shaukat, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, former presidents, members of the executive committee and representatives from various trade associations.

RCCI representatives highlighted several initiatives, such as the First Green Road Initiative, and reiterated the demand for a Smog Tower in the city to address environmental challenges.

The major development projects like the Ketchery Chowk Underpass and Flyover were also discussed.

Traders also took up other matters including the absence of a parking plaza, issues related to the pedestrian-only street, and the need for a more conducive business environment with the cantonment authorities.

It was agreed to establish close coordination through focal persons and ensure RCCI representation in assessment committees and other affairs of the Cantonment Board.

Matters related to property tax, old grant issues, building map approval processes, and notices were also discussed.

Brigadier Ali Anjum Syed assured the business community of his full support, and his is available in his office 24/7.

He stressed the importance of joint efforts to promote financial literacy, youth engagement, and Ease of Doing Business, adding that it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to address civic and commercial challenges for the betterment of the city.

