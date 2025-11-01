Two-day olive festival starts tomorrow

RAWALPINDI: Two days National Olive Festival will be kicked off on Nov 2 (tomorrow), organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi and in collaboration with Olive Foundation, at Allama Iqbal Park.

The National Olive Festival is a prominent national platform for promoting olive cultivation, value addition, agro-business opportunities and sustainable agriculture in Pakistan.

This year, the festival aimed at celebrating the completion of ten years of the festival to recognise the farmers, researchers and entrepreneurs who have played a significant role in making Pakistan self-sufficient in the olive sector.

The two-day festival will include exhibition of olives and other agricultural products, awareness sessions and technical demonstrations for farmers, stalls of growers, processors and agro-entrepreneurs, food court and family entertainment and Olive oil tasting competitions and cultural programs.

A large number of farmers, students and general public, besides representatives from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), provincial agriculture departments and the private sector, will participate in the event.

PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said, “The National Olive Festival has become a symbol of Pakistan’s sustainable agricultural potential. Our aim is to promote rural development, women empowerment and youth inclusion through mutual cooperation so that the country’s agricultural future is further strengthened.”

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025