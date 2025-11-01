E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Two-day olive festival starts tomorrow

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:06am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: Two days National Olive Festival will be kicked off on Nov 2 (tomorrow), organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi and in collaboration with Olive Foundation, at Allama Iqbal Park.

The National Olive Festival is a prominent national platform for promoting olive cultivation, value addition, agro-business opportunities and sustainable agriculture in Pakistan.

This year, the festival aimed at celebrating the completion of ten years of the festival to recognise the farmers, researchers and entrepreneurs who have played a significant role in making Pakistan self-sufficient in the olive sector.

The two-day festival will include exhibition of olives and other agricultural products, awareness sessions and technical demonstrations for farmers, stalls of growers, processors and agro-entrepreneurs, food court and family entertainment and Olive oil tasting competitions and cultural programs.

A large number of farmers, students and general public, besides representatives from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), provincial agriculture departments and the private sector, will participate in the event.

PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said, “The National Olive Festival has become a symbol of Pakistan’s sustainable agricultural potential. Our aim is to promote rural development, women empowerment and youth inclusion through mutual cooperation so that the country’s agricultural future is further strengthened.”

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe