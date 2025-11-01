Govt urged to fully implement NAP

ISLAMABAD: The government should implement the National Action Plan in its letter and spirit as the nation is paying the price for its non-implementation.

This was stated by Hasan Kazmi, chairman Mukhtar Organisation, an affiliate body of Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh-i-Jafaria (TNFJ).

He was speaking at a conference held to honour Hazrat Zainab, daughter of Hazrat Ali (AS).

Mr Kazmi said the incumbent leaders needed to learn from the vision of Hazrat Zainab. “The distinction between good and bad Taliban has been proven wrong, both are involved in terrorism and enemies of Pakistan,” he said.

To counter terrorism and extremism, he added, it was essential to remove the factors that turn innocent madressah students into violent Taliban.

“Those who carry out terrorism on the basis of religious and ethnic fanaticism easily become instruments of anti-Pakistan powers,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025