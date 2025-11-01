E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Day of peace observed in Bajaur

A Correspondent Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:07am
BAJAUR: The Bajaur Aman Jirga observed Friday as a day of peace and prayer for lasting peace across the district.

In a Facebook message, Bajaur Aman Jirga head Sahibzada Haroon Rashid said religious figures and prayers leaders from across the district highlighted the importance of peace and the disadvantages of uncertainty in Friday sermons, which were followed by special prayers for lasting peace in the troubled district.

Mr Rashid, who delivered Friday sermon at the Jamia Ahiyaul Uloom’s mosque in Khar, said people from all walks of life, including religious leaders, should offer prayers for lasting peace during Friday prayers.

Members of Bajaur Aman Jirga emphasised peace in their speeches.

Clerics of almost all mosques in Khar highlighted the significance of peace in sermons and prayed for an early end to the delicate law and order situation.

They said it was the responsibility of all inhabitants to play a role in that respect in a peaceful manner.

The Bajaur Aman Jirga had earlier planned a collective prayer session for peace on Friday in front of the Bajaur Sports Complex, Khar. However, the day was later replaced with a peace day on the suggestion of religious leaders during a meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, district police officer (DPO) Waqas Rafique on Friday announced increased security at all major bazaars in the district through better police deployment.

He made the announcement in response to a demand by a delegation of Bajaur business community leaders during a meeting, according to officials.

Members of the delegation, including Khar Traders Association president Wajid Ali Shah, Sadiqabad Traders Association president Haji Akbar Jan and leaders Sajjad Khan and Liaquat Khan, informed the DPO about the shortage of police personnel.

PML-N district president and senior leader of Bajaur Aman Jirga Haji Gul Kareem Khan was also among visitors, who said the number of police personnel at major trade centres, especially Khar, Sadiqabad and Inayat Kallay, was very small, causing a rise in criminal activities.

They said the shortage of police personnel was not only leading to fatal and criminal incidents in bazaars but also causing fear among traders and visitors, badly hitting commercial activities.

DPO Rafique announced the deployment of additional police personnel in all major bazaars today (Saturday).

BODY FOUND: A man’s mutilated body was found near a tubewell in the Rashkai area of Khar tehsil here.

A police official told Dawn that the body was taken into custody by a team of Lowi Sam police station after learning about it.

He said investigation was under way to ascertain the identity of the deceased and determine the possible cause of his killing and those behind it.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

