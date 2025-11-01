Illegal structures removed along MNJ Road in Kaghan Valley

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Friday launched an anti-encroachment drive to demolish buildings and structures built within the right-of-way of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad (MNJ) Road and along Kunhar River in Kaghan Valley and other parts of Balakot tehsil.

“We have launched the anti-encroachment drive on the directives of chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah,” Balakot assistant commissioner Hasrat Khan told reporters.

A joint team comprising police, communication and works department, Kaghan Development Authority, irrigation department, and National Highway Authority officials carried out the operation and removed several illegal structures along the MNJ Road and Kunhar River.

“We had already warned the encroachers to cooperate with the authorities and avoid creating any law and order situation, as the government will not tolerate any encroachment within the right-of-way,” Mr Khan said.

“Our objective is to ensure the smooth traffic flow on the MNJ Road so tourists visiting the scenic Kaghan Valley don’t face traffic congestion,” the assistant commissioner said.

“Flash floods earlier this year caused human and financial losses mainly due to encroachments along rivers and streams in Kaghan Valley and other parts of the province, which prompted the government to initiate the anti-encroachment drive,” Mr Khan said.

BHU UPGRADATION SOUGHT: Residents of several villages on Friday demanded that the government upgrade the Nimal basic health unit (BHU) in Karori union council of Mansehra to a rural health centre (RHC) to ensure the provision of adequate healthcare services in the area.

“Our BHU lacks proper staff, medicines, and facilities, forcing patients to travel to Oghi and other towns for treatment,” Mohammad Fayyaz, a resident, told reporters.

A group of villagers led by Mr Fayyaz said the BHU remained under-equipped and understaffed, compelling patients, particularly women and children, to seek treatment in Oghi, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

“We have raised this issue multiple times with the health department and the local lawmaker, but to no avail,” Mr Fayyaz lamented.

“MPA Akram Ghazi should play role in upgrading this BHU to RHC to facilitate people of this far-flung area,” he added.

Meanwhile, additional deputy commissioner Assad Mehmood Lodhi paid surprise visits to BHUs and RHCs in various parts of the district to inspect quality of healthcare being provided to patients.

He examined the availability of medicines and checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025