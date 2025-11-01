E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Three of family killed in Peshawar

APP Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:07am
PESHAWAR: Three members of a family, including two women, were killed with a sharp-edged weapon in the Qazi Kalay area in the jurisdiction of Faqirabad police station here on Thursday night, the police said.

The shocking incident spread grief among local residents, prompting a swift response from law enforcement authorities.

A spokesperson for the capital city police said that unidentified assailants entered a house during the night and attacked the inmates with a sharp weapon, killing all three on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Rehman, 30, son of Dilawar, 60-year-old wife of Dilawar, and 26-year-old wife of Abdul Rehman.

Soon after the incident was reported, SP Faqirabad Mohammad Arshad Khan, DSP Faqirabad Umar Afridi, SHO Faqirabad police station Bilal Hussain, and investigating officer Kamran Marwat, along with a contingent, reached the crime scene.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police officials inspected the site from multiple angles and began an investigation to uncover the motive behind the gruesome murders and identify those responsible.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

