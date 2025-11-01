Afridi briefs German envoy on situation at Pak-Afghan border

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Friday briefed German Ambassador Ina Ruth Luise Lepel on the situation along the Pak-Afghan border and emphasised the importance of peace and dialogue for regional stability.

The German envoy called on Mr Afridi at the Chief Minister’s House, according to a statement.

The ambassador was accompanied by Jan Gerald Krausser, First Secretary at the German Embassy in Islamabad.

The chief minister reiterated that his government remained committed to humanitarian values in managing the repatriation of Afghan nationals and ensuring their dignified return.

Mr Afridi informed the German envoy about the provincial government’s priorities in the merged districts. He said that his government was advancing key projects in education, health, and infrastructure to bring the region on a par with the rest of the province, and shared plans with the German diplomats for establishing a state-of-the-art university in the merged districts, focusing on applied sciences and technical education to meet market demands.

The German envoy congratulated Mr Afridi on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to her delegation.

She also highlighted the ongoing areas of collaboration between Germany and the KP government, the statement said.

The German delegation acknowledged the province’s efforts and appreciated the presence of German alumni teaching at the University of Peshawar, noting that those individuals represented a positive link between the two nations.

“It is heartening to see Pakistani students who graduated from German universities return home and contribute to academia and development here,” the statement quoted the German Ambassador as saying during the meeting.

Mr Afridi thanked Germany’s continued partnership and emphasised that his government was pursuing a forward-looking development agenda focused on resilience, economic revival, and institutional reform.

He noted that while the province had faced natural disasters and security challenges in recent years, the government had continued to move forward with resilience and reform.

Mr Afridi and the German ambassador expressed optimism about deepening cooperation and building on the longstanding friendship between KP government and Germany.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025