Pakistan win toss, field first in second T20I against South Africa

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first in the second T20I against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Struggling in all departments, Pakistan will look to stage a comeback after getting a 55-run thrashing in the opening game of the three-match series to level it and keep it alive.

The hosts have made on change, bringing in pacer Salman Mirza in place of spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi. Meanwhile, for South Africa, pacer Ottneil Baartman has come in for Lizaad Williams.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be aiming to seal the series. Pakistan will be desperate for their batting to click after being bowled out for 139 while chasing 195 in the first match.

Pakistan’s batting line-up — featuring Babar Azam, skipper Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz and Usman Khan — failed to live up to expectations, with no player able to play a substantial innings in recent outing.

The bowling department too did not impress at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with Shaheen (1-45), Naseem Shah (1-34) and Abrar Ahmed (1-42) all proving expensive. All-rounders Mohammad Nawaz (3-26 and 36 runs) and Saim Ayub (2-31 and 37 runs) were the only bright spots in an otherwise dismal performance.

Pakistan will be banking on former captain Babar to rediscover his form after being dismissed for a duck in his first T20I appearance in nearly 10 months. Babar, with 4,223 runs in 129 matches at an average of 39.46 and a strike-rate of 129.14, remains Pakistan’s most seasoned batter in the format.

Among others, only Hasan (strike-rate 156.94) and Saim (134) have maintained better scoring rates, while Salman’s average of 22.52 and lack of a fifty in his last 13 innings continue to raise concerns.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (captain), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Usman Khan(wicket-keeper), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed