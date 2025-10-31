E-Paper | October 31, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Uplift plan

KARACHI: “Pakistan is confident of finding the necessary means to Implement the Rs 260-crore, six-year National Plan for Development,” declared Dr Mahmud Husain, Minister of State, at a Press conference in Karachi yesterday [Oct 30]. The details of the plan, which now forms a part of the Colombo Plan for co-operative economic development in South-East Asia, Dr Husain announced, will be published on November 10. Giving the broad outlines of the Plan, he said that agricultural development held pride of place. A provision of Rs 82 crores has been made for agricultural projects.

Rs 53 crores had been earmarked for transport and communications; Rs 47 crores for fuel and power; Rs 49 crores for industries and Rs 29 crores for social capital (health, education, etc). Special emphasis, he said, was laid in the Plan on general and technical education. The plan, he said. included the development schemes sanctioned by the Pakistan Development Board up to date. … Dr Husain was confident that Pakistan will be able to find more than half of the capital, required to implement the Plan, locally. —News agencies

