From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: NAP dissolution upheld

From the Newspaper Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 08:25am
RAWALPINDI: The Supreme Court today [Oct 30] unanimously declared that the National Awami Party was operating in a manner prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan and therefore it made itself liable to be dissolved under the Political Parties Act. Announcing the judgement, the Chief Justice Mr Justice Hamood ur Rahman observed that the court had reached the unanimous conclusion after scrutinising the evidence with care and caution.

… The court held that NAP and its leaders were not reconciled to the idea of Pakistan’s existence, integrity and sovereignty and that they have consistently been attempting to create doubts about people’s belief in the ideology of Pakistan with a view to destroying the very concept which formed the basis of the creation of this country.

The court held that they have always been preaching the doctrine of four/five nationalities/ nations to prepare the ground for the ultimate secession of NWFP and Baluchistan on the pretext of demanding the right of self-determination for the different nationalities/ nations inhabiting these provinces and advocating a policy of subversion of Constitution … and … they have … resorted to … acts of terrorism. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

