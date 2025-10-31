Creating chaos

IN these testing times when Pakistan seems to be standing at a critical cross-roads, there is little justification for any party to indulge in mass protests. There is no point in adding to the woes of a nation that is already grappling with internal and external challenges.

While the right to protest is a democratic principle, it must be exercised with responsibility and foresight. Unnecessary marches and disruptions only deepen divisions and divert attention from the more urgent issues facing the country.

Tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have heightened, leading to clashes that have put national security and regional stability at risk. The country’s armed forces have been on a high alert for some time, safeguarding the sovereignty of the homeland under difficult and dangerous circumstances. Instead of adding to the chaos, we must show solidarity with our defenders, recognising the burden they carry while we enjoy our freedoms.

Furthermore, the nation is still re-covering from the devastating floods that displaced millions, and destroyed infra-structure across the country. The road to recovery demands unity, cooperation and a shared sense of responsibility.

At such a sensitive moment, we must rise above political and ideological divides to support national rehabilitation efforts. This is a time to stand together — not to create further instability. Let us channel our energies into rebuilding the country, honouring our heroes, and fostering complete peace and prosperity.

Khateeb Khan

Kotli, AJK

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025