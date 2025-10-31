E-Paper | October 31, 2025

Unending misery

From the Newspaper Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 08:22am
DESPITE tall claims and big promises by the provincial government, Karachi seems like ruins, or may be worse. The Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in itself reflects the deplorable state of the city, showing how seriously wrong the notion of urban town planning goes.

Ironically, the University Road is today called the ‘University Jo Daro’, which is great injustice to the iconic city of Mohenjo Daro where town planners had a much better sense of planning and execution even more than 5,000 years ago than what their counterparts in Karachi have today.

The narrow zig-zag lanes force people to remain stuck for hours on the road, with potholes and open sewers adding to the misery of poor commuters. And, this misery has been their fate at least twice a day every day.

The journey on the University Road takes at least two hours from Scheme 33 to M.A. Jinnah Road. In the good old days, this used to be a 30-minute commute. No one knows how long this misery will last.

Muhammad Hassan Abbasi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

