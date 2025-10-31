AS a nation, we have grown dangerously comfortable with mediocrity. Setting the bar low has become our collective habit, and perhaps our greatest curse. We accept poor governance as normal, weak institutions as inevitable, and broken infrastructure as a given. Over time, this quiet acceptance has seeped into our cities, our public spaces, and even our sense of self. Instead of demanding better, we learn to settle for anything.

There are cities that grow out of accident and necessity, and then there is Islamabad that was born out of a vision. Nature had already done half the work: a dramatic amphitheatre of the Margalla Hills, open skies and a rich diversity of flora and fauna that gave the city its natural charm. The planners of the 1960s recognised this gift, and for once in South Asia, they resisted the temptation to spoil it.

They set a bar. Islamabad was laid out not just as streets and markets, but as an idea. Wide, tree-lined boulevards. Green belts threading through neighbourhoods. A rhythm of order, cleanliness and breathing space. For decades, it stood as a refreshing anomaly in South Asia, and as a proof that urban life here could aspire to something better. For many of us, it was a quiet source of pride. But somewhere along the way, we let the bar fall. Maybe as a consequence of a national contagion of accepting absurd mediocrity in everything.

For a city with such stunning natural beauty, its commercial centres are shockingly repugnant. The Markaz in F-10 and F-11 areas are prime examples: poorly imagined from the start, even more poorly regulated, and now reduced to being ugly eyesores. Allowed to decay into filthy, unkempt spaces, they symbolise everything Islamabad was supposed to rise above, and everything we allowed to slip through our fingers. No standards for facades, no regulation of passages, and no coherent aesthetics. Today, Islamabad is just another South Asian city — cluttered and chaotic.

The Blue Area extension is probably our last chance. Already, some worrying signs are visible in the shape of under-sized plots, stingy parking allocations, and design compromises. But it is not too late; not yet. The new Blue Area can either sink into the same dilapidated, unimaginative fate as the old Blue Area, or it can rise as a true downtown, one that reflects ambition and modernity instead of resignation. The planners should not turn Blue Area ex-tension into another monument of neglect.

Omair Hasan

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025