Life-saving skills

RECENTLY, I witnessed a person collapse from cardiac arrest on a busy Karachi road. Bystanders gathered around, unsure how to help, waiting anxiously for para-medics to arrive. Due to heavy traffic and poor road conditions, the rescue team could arrive only after a delay. When it finally reached the scene, the first thing the paramedics did was to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which is a life-saving technique that keeps blood flowing until further medical help is available.

This experience made me realise how crucial it is for everyone to learn basic first aid skills like CPR. Karachi is currently facing a disturbing rise in emergencies on city roads. In most such cases, emergency help is unavailable straightaway. Knowing CPR can mean the difference between life and death in such scenarios.

Internationally, many countries have made CPR training a part of their school curriculua. It is high time Pakistan recognised the life-saving potential of CPR.

The relevant authorities should take immediate action in terms of designing and implementing crucial CPR training programmes, including workshops in educational institutions, corporate offices and public places to educate the masses.

Maham Saeed

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025