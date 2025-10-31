E-Paper | October 31, 2025

TRIBUTE TO A PATRIOT

From the Newspaper Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 08:17am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TRIBUTE TO A PATRIOT: Maj-Gen (retd) Mahmud Ali Durrani, a former national security advisor, was a remark- able human being, a great soldier, and an accomplished scholar having many books to his credit. The main thrust of his writings was peace with neighbours, focusing especially on India. For his efforts, the Indian media had once dubbed him ‘General Shanti’. Remarkably, he served as a conduit to India where he was welcomed, listened to, and respected. He remained firmly grounded despite his proximity to power, and being a confidante to the high and mighty. As a successful diplomat in the United States, he cultivated strong bonds that endured on a personal level. The nation has lost a great son, soldier, scholar and a patriot.

Rear-Admiral (retd) Hasan M. Ansari
Karachi

GOVERNMENT HOSPITAL: Over 50,000 residents of the Namal Valley remain deprived of a government hospital and affordable medical services. The situation has become alarming, as healthcare, once considered a noble profession, has now turned into a business enterprise. Majority of the residents cannot afford the rather high consultation fee of doctors running their private clinics. The government must take immediate steps to regulate the consultation fee charged by private practitioners, and ensure the supply of quality medicines. It should also establish a government hospital in Namal on the land already owned by the provincial government, providing the people the healthcare facilities they truly deserve.

Muhammad Iqbal Awan
Mianwali

LOST LETTER: I wrote a letter to my cousin in Karachi, and posted it through Pakistan Post. When the letter did not reach the destination, I went to the post office to inquire about the fate of the letter. I was told that since the letter had not been sent through a registered post no complaint could be registered. With an annual income of Rs9.2 billion against a total expenditure of about Rs28 billion, Pakistan Post need to do much better anyway.

Kamran Akhtar Siddiqui
Sukkur

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe