TRIBUTE TO A PATRIOT: Maj-Gen (retd) Mahmud Ali Durrani, a former national security advisor, was a remark- able human being, a great soldier, and an accomplished scholar having many books to his credit. The main thrust of his writings was peace with neighbours, focusing especially on India. For his efforts, the Indian media had once dubbed him ‘General Shanti’. Remarkably, he served as a conduit to India where he was welcomed, listened to, and respected. He remained firmly grounded despite his proximity to power, and being a confidante to the high and mighty. As a successful diplomat in the United States, he cultivated strong bonds that endured on a personal level. The nation has lost a great son, soldier, scholar and a patriot.

Rear-Admiral (retd) Hasan M. Ansari

Karachi

GOVERNMENT HOSPITAL: Over 50,000 residents of the Namal Valley remain deprived of a government hospital and affordable medical services. The situation has become alarming, as healthcare, once considered a noble profession, has now turned into a business enterprise. Majority of the residents cannot afford the rather high consultation fee of doctors running their private clinics. The government must take immediate steps to regulate the consultation fee charged by private practitioners, and ensure the supply of quality medicines. It should also establish a government hospital in Namal on the land already owned by the provincial government, providing the people the healthcare facilities they truly deserve.

Muhammad Iqbal Awan

Mianwali

LOST LETTER: I wrote a letter to my cousin in Karachi, and posted it through Pakistan Post. When the letter did not reach the destination, I went to the post office to inquire about the fate of the letter. I was told that since the letter had not been sent through a registered post no complaint could be registered. With an annual income of Rs9.2 billion against a total expenditure of about Rs28 billion, Pakistan Post need to do much better anyway.

Kamran Akhtar Siddiqui

Sukkur

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025