Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The Lancet Countdown’s latest findings reveal how inaction and continued reliance on fossil fuels are exacting a mounting human toll. Heat-related deaths have surged by 23pc since the 1990s, now averaging more than half a million annually. Extreme temperatures have also robbed the global workforce of an estimated 640bn labour hours, amounting to over a trillion dollars in productivity losses. Meanwhile, food insecurity worsened for an additional 124m people in 2023, while governments spent a staggering $956bn subsidising fossil fuels — three times the amount pledged to help vulnerable nations adapt to climate change.

The report, prepared with the WHO, frames climate change squarely as a health crisis, with every fraction of warming translating into more deaths, disease, and economic loss. Yet it also highlights pathways for hope: renewable energy now accounts for 12pc of global power generation and employs 16m people, while medical institutions are cutting emissions and teaching future doctors about climate and health. Cleaner air and sustainable diets alone could save millions of lives annually if governments commit to phasing out coal, oil, and gas. However, as the UN’s latest assessment warns, the world remains dangerously off track. With only 64 of nearly 200 countries submitting updated climate pledges ahead of COP30 in Brazil, global emissions are projected to fall by a mere 10pc by 2035 — far below the 60pc cut required to keep warming within 1.5°C. This inertia, coupled with America’s renewed withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and weak action by major polluters, undercuts fragile progress. Without decisive, coordinated action, the “climate-health crisis” will deepen. Governments must stop subsidising destruction and invest instead in resilience, renewables, and equitable adaptation — before the cost in human lives grows beyond reckoning.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025