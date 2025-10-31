3 held for bid on journalist’s life

RAWALPINDI: Police foiled an attempt on the life of a DawnNewsTV journalist, nabbing three alleged contract killers on Thursday.

According to an FIR lodged by journalist Tahir Naseer with Sadi­qabad police, he received a phone call from his cou­sin that some suspic­ious people were asking about his whereabouts on the street outside his home. When he returned home, his cousin pointed out the indivi­duals who were asking about him by showing his photograph, the journalist mentioned in the FIR.

When he confronted the men, they allegedly disclosed their names and confessed that they had been hired to kill him. He stated that the contractors had promised to pay them Rs200,000 upon completion of the task. Police also seized the­ir vehicle and weapons. The suspects were produced before a magistrate by the police, but their physical remand was denied. The magistrate then sent them to judicial lock-up.

