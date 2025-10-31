Chinese firm to set up food processing units in Gwadar

GWADAR: The establishment of industrial units and a free trade zone in Gwadar will boost economic activities in the region, create job opportunities and serve as a reassurance to investors from China, the chairman of the port authority and the CEO of a Chinese company said at a joint press briefing.

Noor ul Haq Baloch, the Gwadar Port Authority’s chief, and Andy Liao, the Chief Executive Officer of Henggeng Trade Company, said the Chinese firm planned to develop food processing and export-based units in Gwadar.

In the first phase, the company will launch a donkey meat processing and export project to help promote the cottage industry, especially those firms which are engaged in salt production, packaging, and transportation.

Although donkey farming exists in the country, it is non-existent in Balochistan. The establishment of donkey breeding and farming facilities in Gwadar will ensure the availability of feed in the province.

