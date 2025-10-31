E-Paper | October 31, 2025

Three killed, 15 hurt in road accident

Ali Jan Mangi Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:31am
comments
DERA MURAD JAMALI: Three people were killed and 15 others injured when a tracker-trolley met with an accident on the Sui-Dera Bugti road late Thursday night.

Levies officials said that a family was traveling in the tractor-trolley, which overturned while crossing a blind curve. “The trolley fell into a roadside ditch, killing three people, including a woman, on the spot, while 15 others — women and children among them — were injured,” they said.

Levies personnel rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to Sui hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

