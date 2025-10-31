Another ‘missing’ officer remanded to FIA custody

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) anti-corruption wing has obtained the physical remand of anot­her ‘missing’ National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) officer, in a case involving alleged misuse of authority and extortion from a YouTuber while in custody.

An FIA team produced NCCIA Deputy Director Muhammad Usman — who reportedly went missing from Islamabad earlier this month — before Judi­cial Magistrate Nae­em Wattoo on Wedne­sday and sought his physical remand.

The investigating officer claimed that the deputy director was in FIA custody since Wedne­sday and sought his physical remand for the purposes of investigation.

The magistrate granted a three-day remand of the cybercrime officer and directed the investigating officer to produce him again on Nov 1 (Saturday).

Mr Usman was nominated in a case registered by Aroob Jatoi, the wife of YouTuber Saadur Reh­man alias Ducky Bhai, who was arrested in a case related to promoting gambling apps on social media.

Apart from Mr Usman, six other NCCIA officials from Lahore, as well as the agency’s Islamabad Deputy Director Ayaz Khan and Inspector Sal­man Aziz were also nominated in the FIR.

On Tuesday, FIA had obt­a­i­ned physical remands for NCCIA Lahore Add­itional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry, Deputy Dir­ector (acting in-charge) Muhammad Zawar Ahm­ad, Assistant Dir­ectors Shoaib Riaz and Mujtaba Zafar, and Sub-Inspectors Ali Raza and Yasir Ramzan in the same case.

These officials had also been ‘missing’ for weeks, until the FIA formally announced their arrest on Monday.

Defence counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq denied the charges against the arrested officials.

Citing different lacunae on the part of the FIA, he argued that the FIR was lodged within just 20 minutes and it did not specify the currency in which the alleged bribe was paid to the officials.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025