KARACHI: Top seeds Nasir Iqbal and Tayyab Aslam cruised into the quarter-finals of the third CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship after commanding straight-game victories here at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

The nation’s top players displayed exceptional skill with all matches in the men’s category concluding in 3-0 victories.

Top seed Nasir Iqbal (Wapda) defeated Abdullah Nadeem Butt of Punjab 11-7, 11-5, 11-1 in a match that lasted only 22 minutes.

Second seed Tayyab Aslam, representing SNGPL, was equally dominant as he confirmed his last-eight berth with an 11-8, 11-4, 11-4 win over Punjab’s Azlan Khawer in a 36-minute encounter.

Pakistan’s Air Force’s (PAF) Muhammad Ammad and Abdullah Nawaz also advanced with comfartable triumphs against their opponents from Sindh.

Ammad overcame Naveed Rehman 11-5, 11-5, 11-1 in just 20 minutes while Abdullah beat Hassan Pracha in three straight games.

Army’s Saddam ul Haq and Anas Ali Shah booked their spots in the quarters. Saddam swept aside Sindh’s Abdul Basit Khan 12-10, 11-3, 11-4 while Anas downed Punjab’s Varun Asif 11-8, 11-3, 11-3.

Other players moving into the quarter-finals included Israr Ahmed — who lost the 2023 CNS final against Nasir — and Mohammad Zaman, both from SNGPL.

Israr defeated Abdullah Zaman of PAF 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 and Zaman got the better of Sindh’s Faizan Khan 11-5, 11-9, 11-4.

Mikaeel faces Milasausks in decider

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Mikaeel Ali Baig and Kristijonas Milasausks of Lithuania won their respective boys’ singles semi-finals of the ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championship J-30 (Leg-2) here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday.

Mikaeel outplayed compatriot Ahtesham Humayun 6-3, 6-4 to set up a final against Milasausks who outclassed Pakistan’s Amir Mazari 6-2, 6-1 in the other last-four clash.

The boys’ doubles decider will be an all-Pakistan affair after both the local pairs won their respective semi-finals.

Ahtesham Humayun and Hamza Roman defeated the duo of Mikaeel and Timur Gordeev of Russia 6-3, 6-3 while Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat compatriots Hazia Asim and Mohammad Hassan Usmani 6-2, 7-5.

Turkey’s Ecrin Lal Yavuz overcame Kazakhstan’s Karolina Ligai 6-0, 6-4 and Serife Pelin Sari of Turkey prevailed over compatriot Deniz Cakil 6-3, 7-5 in the girls’ singles semi-finals.

In the girls’ doubles semi-finals, the Kazakh pair of Polina and Karolina Ligai defeated China’s Zihan Feng and Serife 6-3, 6-4 while Deniz and Ecrin routed the Russian pair of Daria Bogacheva and Varvara Rubtsova 6-3, 6-3.

PCB awards 157 domestic contracts

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced domestic contracts for 157 players for the 2025-26 season, which runs from August 2025 to July 2026.

The categories for the retainers have been expanded from three to four this year, while the number of contracted players has increased from 131 to 157. The four categories comprise 30 players in DC1, 55 in DC2, 51 in DC3 and 21 in DC4.

According to the PCB, the retainers have been awarded to top performers across domestic competitions held during the 2024-25 season. The selection process involved a detailed evaluation of performances in red- and white-ball tournaments.

The 2025-26 domestic calendar began on Aug 29 with the 12-team Hanif Mohammad Trophy. The season features two first-class and three non-first-class red-ball events, a List A competition and a two-phase National T20 Cup, alongside the 11th edition of the PSL.

Hassan secures third medal for Pakistan

GALALI (Bahrain): Pakistan’s Hassan Ali secured the third medal for the country at the Asian Youth Games in Sama Bay, Bahrain on Thursday, claiming bronze in the beach wrestling event.

Hassan, coached by former Commonwealth Games champion Mohammad Inam Butt, defeated Tajikistan’s Idris Bakhromov 2-0 in the 70kg fight.

Hassan had earlier lost his semi-final to Iran’s Sina Shokouhi. His journey to the bronze medal triumph included wins over Jordan’s Marafi Abdul Rahman and another Tajik wrestler, Bazaarzada.

In the same event, Abdul Rehman missed a chance for another medal, losing 2-0 to Jordan’s Zaid Naghouj in the 65kg bronze medal match.

Pakistan lose volleyball final to Iran

LAHORE: Iran broke Pakistan volleyball team’s impressive unbeaten run in the all-important final at the third Asian Youth Games in Manama.

According to the information released by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation on Thursday, Iran comfortably won the final 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.

Pakistan on their way to the final had registered victories against Mongolia, Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia and China.

Four matches decided

LAHORE: Four matches were held in the Jinnah Legacy Polo Cup here at the Jinnah Polo Field on Thursday.

Diamond Paints/Din in their first match defeated Imperial Polo 3-2 and then edged past SEAFA Logistics International 4-3½ to secure a place in the subsidiary final.

From the other pool, Indus Polo won both their matches, first overpowering Team Balochistan 5-2½ before overwhelming Chak Retreat 5-1½ to seal a spot in the subsidiary final.

