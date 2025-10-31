Liverpool crisis mounts after League Cup exit

LONDON: Liverpool crashed out of the League Cup on Wednesday as Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win in the fourth round added to the mounting crisis at Anfield.

Ismaila Sarr struck twice in the first half and Yeremy Pino grabbed the third to condemn Arne Slot’s side to a sixth defeat in their last seven games in all competitions.

Holders Newcastle United dispatched Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0, Manchester City came back to down second-tier Swansea City 3-1 and Chelsea edged past Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in other fourth-round ties.

Slot rested most of his regular starters — as did the other major Premier League clubs — as he prioritised Liverpool’s crucial games against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City over the next two weeks.

But it was still another embarrassing result for Liverpool, coming hot on the heels of a 3-2 loss at Brentford that further dented their Premier League title defence. The Reds have lost their last four league matches and trail leaders Arsenal by seven points.

Assailed by criticism of their defensive failings and the poor form of blockbuster summer signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, Liverpool’s fall from grace has been stunning.

Isak, Wirtz, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were all absent as Slot made 10 changes and fielded teenagers Kieran Morrison, Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni.

It was a gamble that never looked like working and FA Cup holders Palace have now defeated Liverpool three times in the space of just 80 days. They beat the Reds on penalties in the Community Shield and 2-1 in the Premier League.

The match at Anfield was fairly even before Sarr scored in the 41st minute when Liverpool defender Joe Gomez attempted to clear the ball but teed it up instead for the Senegalese player, who unleashed a blistering shot past keeper Freddie Woodman.

In a torrential downpour that matched the Reds fans’ mood, Sarr doubled Palace’s lead seconds before the break when he latched onto a lovely reverse pass from Yeremy Pino in front of the shell-shocked Kop.

Liverpool were reduced to 10 men when Amara Nallo was sent off in the 79th minute for taking down Justin Devenny, his second red card in two senior appearances.

Pino slotted in Palace’s third in the 88th minute to book a last eight trip to Arsenal.

The night marked the first time Liverpool had lost a domestic cup match at Anfield by three goals without scoring since February 1934 in a 3-0 defeat by Bolton in the FA Cup.

HOLDERS NEWCASTLE DOWN SPURS

Newcastle set up a quarter-final visit from Fulham thanks to goals from Fabian Schar in the first half and Nick Woltemade in the second to oust Spurs in an electric atmosphere at St James’ Park. Schar headed Newcastle’s opener from Sandro Tonali’s 24th-minute corner and Woltemade nodded in the second goal from Jacob Ramsey’s cross on 50 minutes.

Hosts Arsenal beat Brighton to make it eight successive wins in all competitions.

Eighteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri broke the deadlock in the 57th when he latched onto a pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly and fired into the bottom corner. Bukayo Saka doubled the Gunners’ lead in the 76th minute when he pounced on the rebound from a Jason Steele save.

“A very special evening for obvious reasons,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said. “We made 10 changes, we played players that have never played together. Two debuts for Max [Dowman, who is 15] and Andre [Harriman-Annous, 17]. That feeling is unique.”

Aged just 15 years and 302 days, Dowman became Arsenal’s youngest ever starter.

Championship side Swansea stunned Pep Guardiola’s City — who are 28 places above them in England’s football pyramid — when Goncalo Franco struck in the 12th minute.

But Jeremy Doku equalised with a deflected effort just before halftime, Omar Marmoush put City ahead in the 77th when he broke free from a defender and fired into the roof of the net and Rayan Cherki wrapped up the win with a goal in added time, securing a quarter-final at home to Brentford.

Chelsea will visit third-tier Cardiff City in the last eight after the Blues’ understudies won at struggling Wolves.

Chelsea looked poised to thrash Wolves as goals from Andrey Santos, Tyrique George and Estevao gave them a 3-0 lead at Molineux. But the hosts showed some life late on with a goal from David Moller Wolfe after Tolu Arokodare had got one back.

Chelsea’s Liam Delap was sent off in the 86th, prompting boss Enzo Maresca to label him “stupid” and “embarrassing”, but his team-mate Jamie Gittens made it 4-2 three minutes later before Moller Wolfe got his second of the night in added time.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025