Azan, Iftikhar hit tons; Abbas, Azab record five-wicket hauls in QAT

LAHORE: Centuries by Sialkot’s Azan Awais, Peshawar’s Iftikhar Ahmed and Islamabad’s Sarmad Bhatti, along with five-wicket hauls from Lahore Whites’ Mohammad Abbas and Bahawalpur’s Mohammad Azab, highlighted the opening day of the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, played across five venues in four cities on Thursday.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Azan Awais struck his eighth first-class century as Sialkot reached 322 for four in 83.2 overs against Abbottabad.

Azan compiled 123 off 194 balls, striking 13 fours, and shared a 116-run second-wicket stand with Abdullah Shafique, who made 62 off 103 deliveries with nine boundaries and a six.

Mohsin Riaz (48 not out) and Afzaal Manzoor (37 not out) added an unbroken 66 for the fifth wicket before stumps.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Iftikhar Ahmed’s 131 off 204 balls (19 fours, one six) lifted Peshawar to 320 all out in 84.1 overs against Faisalabad.

Coming in with his side reeling at 29 for four, Iftikhar was joined by Mohammad Haris (88 off 111, 12 fours, three sixes) in a 199-run fifth-wicket partnership.

Lower-order contributions from Niaz Khan (34) and Najab Khan (21) helped Peshawar cross the 300-mark after slipping to 292 for eight.

For Faisalabad, Khurram Shahzad returned 3-90, while Jahandad Khan, Ahmed Safi Abdullah and Hasan Raza claimed two wickets apiece.

At the Marghzar Cricket Ground, seasoned pacer Mohammad Abbas bagged his second successive five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5-32, as Lahore Whites dismissed Multan for 164 in 43.4 overs. Aamir Jamal supported with three wickets.

Multan had slumped to 70 for six before Arafat Minhas (45) and Bismillah Khan (32) added 56 for the seventh wicket. Lahore replied with 121 for four in 32 overs at close, with Ali Zaryab unbeaten on 51 and Qasim Akram on 25.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, a 215-run unbroken stand between Sarmad Bhatti (107 not out) and skipper Rohail Nazir (96 not out) carried Islamabad to 326 for four in 78 overs against Fata.

Sarmad’s 12th first-class hundred — his third of the season — came off 186 balls and included 20 boundaries, while Rohail’s 96 contained 15 fours.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Bahawalpur endured a poor start against Karachi Blues, finishing the day on 55 for five in 18 overs, still trailing by 162 runs.

Mohammad Hamza claimed two wickets, while Mohammad Umar and Saqib Khan shared one each.

Earlier, Bahawalpur’s Azab picked 5-70 — his fifth first-class five-for and second of the season — as Karachi Blues collapsed from 130 for one to 217 all out.

Saad Baig made 73 and Omair Bin Yousuf scored 70 in a 125-run second-wicket partnership, while Saqib Khan added a brisk 40 off 33 balls.

