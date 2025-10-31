Bublik downs fourth seed Fritz to reach Paris Masters last eight

PARIS: Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan downed US fourth seed Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 on Thursday to book his spot in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters.

In the next round, 13th seed Bublik faces Australia’s sixth seed Alex de Minaur who routed Russian 10th seed Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-2.

The maverick Bublik has been in fine form in Paris this week and came from behind in the first-set tie-break to seal the opener against the world number four Fritz.

Bublik broke the American to move 4-2 ahead in the second set, before again pouncing on Fritz’s serve and sealing victory with a winning return.

Defeat for Fritz came a day after he secured his place at the ATP Finals following world number eight Lorenzo Musetti’s second-round exit in the French capital.

Earlier, American fifth seed Ben Shelton beat Russia’s Andrey Rublev 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 in the third round.

The 23-year-old edged a tight opening set against 12th seed Rublev after nearly an hour on court. The big-serving Toronto Masters champion then secured the first break of the match in the seventh game of the second set to close in on victory.

Shelton engineered several match points in Rublev’s next service game, before eventually converting at the third time of asking.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime booked his place in the quarter-finals as he came from behind for the third time in as many matches in Paris to beat German Daniel Altmaier 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The ninth seed is currently one spot outside the last ATP Finals berth, which is occupied by Musetti, who lost on Wednesday to fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

That result coupled with an Auger-Aliassime run to the title-decider in Paris would send the 25-year-old above Musetti in the race to the eight-man season-ending showpiece in Turin.

However, before he can think too much about that, Auger-Aliassime must stop the in-form Valentin Vacherot of Monaco.

The Shanghai Masters champion continued his sensational run of form by ousting Carlos Alcaraz’s British vanquisher Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the opening match on centre court on Tuesday.

Late on Wednesday, Jannik Sinner began his tilt at a maiden Paris Masters crown which would return him to world number one with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Zizou Bergs.

Following the surprise exit of Alcaraz, a maiden crown in the ATP 1000 event in the French capital would return Sinner to the summit of the world rankings.

But the Italian second seed showed no signs of feeling the weight of that pressure in his opening match at La Defense Arena — the top eight seeds received byes through the first round.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner is known for his efficiency on-court and won through against 41st-ranked Belgian Bergs in one hour and 27 minutes without facing a single break point.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025