Outlaw killed in exchange of fire with police

MANSEHRA: Police on Thursday claimed to have killed a notorious outlaw and arrested his accomplice during an exchange of fire in the Rehr area.

“Wanted criminal, who was involved in looting passengers after intercepting vehicles, opened fire on police party and was killed in retaliatory firing,” District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told a presser.

The DPO said police acted on a tip-off that a gang of armed robbers were present in the Rehr area with the intent to rob passengers.

“As the police team rushed to the spot, three armed men tried to flee while firing on the personnel. One of them, identified as Fazl Jan, was killed in the exchange of fire,” the DPO said.

He said that one suspect, Mohammad Arbaz, was arrested along with weapons, while the third managed to escape.

He added that the slain criminal was wanted in several cases of robberies and other serious offences in different parts of the district.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police recovered body of a man who had been missing for two weeks from a guest house room in the Lari Adda area.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hamza, 25, a resident of Garhi Habibullah had booked a room for overnight and was found dead in the morning.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025