Govt response sought to plea of officer made OSD over a year ago

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Thursday issued notice to provincial government, seeking its response to plea of a BPS-20 officer of elementary and secondary education department against keeping him officer on special duty (OSD) for over a year and not assigning him any duty.

A bench consisting of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Mohammad Faheem Wali issued the order after preliminary hearing of the petition filed by officer of education management cadre (EMC), Gohar Ali Khan.

The petitioner has sought directives of the court for respondents including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary to adjust him against any EMC BPS-20 post in elementary and secondary education department as per policy of government immediately.

Respondents in the petition are KP chief secretary and secretary of elementary and secondary education department.

Petitioner wants to be adjusted against BPS-20 post in education dept

Advocate Khaled Rahman appeared for the petitioner and stated that his client had joined the department in April 1990 through proper channel and in accordance with applicable recruitment rules.

He said that since then he had served the department with dedication and integrity for more than 35 years, holding a number of important administrative, supervisory and managerial positions at district and provincial levels.

He stated that the respondent department had prescribed mode of filling post of director (EMC BPS-20) by promotion on the basis of seniority-cum-fitness from amongst district education officers (DEOs) and additional directors (male and female) with at least five-year service in BPS-19 and joint seniority list of DEOs and additional directors was to be maintained for promotion purpose.

Mr Rahman said that the petitioner was successively promoted through various grades in accordance with law, rules and prescribed procedures.

He added that ultimately, he was promoted to BPS-20 through a notification on May 23, 2018 duly approved by provincial selection board (PSB) after consideration of his seniority, performance and service credentials.

Consequent upon such promotion, he said, his client was rightly placed at serial No.2 in the seniority list of directors (EMC BPS-20) notified on June 17, 2019.

The counsel stated that under Schedule-I of Rules of Business, 1985, the department had two distinct attached departments listed in column No.23 as Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education, and Directorate of Curriculum and Teachers Education (DCTE). He added that each directorate had its own defined functions and administrative responsibilities.

He said that the petitioner was serving as director DCTE, Abbottabad, but the department on Aug 12, 2024, abruptly withdrew his services and placed it at the disposal of the department without any reason or justification.

He argued that posting of junior officers on temporary basis in their own pay and scale (OPS) against post of director was discriminatory and violative of the petitioner’s vested rights under different provisions of the Constitution.

He said that KP Services Tribunal had also earlier directed the government to make substantive appointment to the post of director (BPS-20) strictly in accordance with law and seniority, but the government had willfully been violating those directives.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025