BoK’s profit surpasses Rs10 billion in nine months

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK) recorded the highest profit before tax of Rs10 billion for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2025.

A statement issued here said that BoK recorded a 34 per cent growth in total income, reaching Rs18.172 billion compared to Rs13.540 billion in the same period last year. It said that profit before tax surged to Rs10.604 billion against Rs6.081 million in nine months of 2024. BoK’s profit after tax also rose significantly to Rs4.973 million as compared to Rs2,632 million in the same period last year.

“This remarkable upward trajectory reflects BoK’s continued focus on business growth, service excellence and strong customer confidence. The bank remains committed to delivering superior value to its stakeholders through strategic transformation and financial discipline,” said the statement.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025