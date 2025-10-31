ANP, QWP call for holding Loya Jirga if Pak-Afghan talks fail

SWABI: Awami National Party (ANP) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leaders said on Thursday that if Pakistan and Afghanistan failed again to hammer out a peaceful settlement of terrorism-related issues, they should use the Loya Jirga platform to resolve the issue of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has derailed relations between the two neighbouring Muslim countries.

As per reports Pakistan and Afghanistan were expected to resume talks in Istanbul on Turkiye’s request as the Pakistani delegation stayed back in Istanbul.

In Swabi Press Club programme, both parties leaders saidthough during the reign of General Perez Musharraf, Loya Jirga was formed but the desired objectives could not be achieved. However, it is a good platform to understand each other’s view point.

Mukhtiar Khan, former adviser to chief minister, said that a large number of Afghans had studied in Pakistan’s esteemed religious institutions; therefore, eminent scholars in those institutions should be made part of the Loya Jirga for a favourable outcome of the situation.

Opposing war, he said that peace could not be established through violence, rather Pakistan and Afghanistan would have sort out the current serious situation themselves, while the world powers and Islamic countries should play their due role in this regard.

Qaumi Watan Party former central deputy general secretary, Masood Jabar,has made it clear that the solution to the current Pakistan-Afghan tension lies in negotiations and the best option is to resolve the issue of terrorism through jirga.

Senior journalists said thatthe Pakistani government should show magnanimity, realise the delicacy of the situation and it is also necessary for the Afghan government not to fall into anyone’s trap and negotiate with positive mindset for peace in the region.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025