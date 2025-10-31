Mohmand elders extend support to security forces

MOHMAND: The participants of a jirga here on Thursday pledged to counter misinformation on social media regarding security forces’ operations and alleged displacement of people in Mohmand tribal district.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Yasir Hassan and District Police Officer Ikramullah Khan told the jirga that successful targeted operations inflicted heavy losses on terrorists.

The event was attended by additional deputy commissioners Shakeel Ahmad and Iftikharud Din, the assistant commissioner of lower Mohmand, Awais Khan, the additional assistant commissioner of Upper Mohmand, Mohammad Riaz, and a large number of tribal elders.

DPO Ikramullah Khan stated that Afghanistan’s territory was being used against Pakistan and affirmed that targeted operations against insurgents would be conducted wherever needed in Mohmand.

He advised people to ignore rumours being spread on social media and remain in contact with district police. He said that only terrorists were targeted in operations.

DC Yasir Hassan said that social media was used for baseless propaganda about operations and displacement of people. He cited key achievements of operations including clearing Khanqah area for marble mining operations and targeted strikes in Yarakhel and Bahadur Kallay that neutralised militants without civilian casualties or relocations.

Lauding tribal elders for their cooperation in maintenance of peace in the area, he urged them to ignore fabricated reports. He clarified rumours about Ambar’s Rambat area and said that a clash between two terrorist groups left some people injured. He said that the clash prompted security forces to respond that resulted in casualties among militants. “It is not displacement. Conditions there remain normal with no need for evacuation,” he added.

The deputy commissioner said that security forces were conducting operations in Ambar with support of tribal elders.

Tribal elders pledged support security forces against terrorists. They underscored Mohmand’s model of collaborative peace-building and vigilance against disinformation.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025