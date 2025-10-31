Pesco employees collect donations to pay ransom for abducted colleagues

PESHAWAR: Employees of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) have begun raising money to pay ransom for the release of their abducted colleagues as their appeals to both federal and provincial governments for monetary help went unheard.

On Sept 12, five Pesco employees, including Adnan Khan, Naqibur Rehman, Farhad, Abdul Wahab and Javedullah, were kidnapped by unidentified armed men in the limits of Bannu’s Cantonment Police Station when the former were on duty.

Sources said that as local elders intervened, the kidnappers demanded Rs10 million ransom for the release of abductees but later reduced the amount to Rs7 million.

“Pesco reached out to the federal and provincial governments for help, but to no avail. Family members of kidnapped staff members are worried but decision-makers have yet to take steps for the safe recovery of abductees,” an employee of the public utility told Dawn.

Kidnappers demand Rs7m for release of public utility’s five staff members

The employee said that the office had 32 staff members and Rs16,000 had so far beencollected during the “donation drive”.

He said employees ofother offices had also asked for donations.

Some Pesco officials said steps were being taken for the safe release of Pesco employees.

They said the police were tracing the kidnapped employees, while negotiations were also under way for the safe recovery of abductees.

When contacted, spokesman for Pesco Usman Saleem expressed his organisation’s helplessness in the matter.

He said the only option the department was left with was to call for donations to pay ransom, so itrequested its circles across the province to donate money from their salaries.

“Family members of the kidnapped employees have been visiting every single officer but Pesco has so farfailed to arrange money,” he said, wondering where the public utilitywill pay the ransom from.

The spokesman said the money sent in by the headquarters was meant for a specific purpose, so it was utilised.

He said the circumstances forced Pesco toseek donations for ransom payment to secure the release of abducted employees.

On Oct 1, chairman of the Pesco’s Board of Directors Himayatullah Khan met provincial chief secretary Sahab Ali Shah and called for effective measures for the safe recovery of abductees.

Mr Khan emphasised the “gravity of the situation” and called for immediate and drastic measures to secure the safe release of the abducted workers while at the same time conveyed deep anxiety and distress being faced by the affected families and underscored the need for swift and decisive action.

On Oct 9, the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro-Electric Union boycotted their duties and staged demonstrations to demand safe recovery of their abducted colleagues.

The protesters threatened a strike and power shutdown across the province to get their demands met.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025