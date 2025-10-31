E-Paper | October 31, 2025

D&SJs directed to fix complaint boxes on court premises

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:16am
LAHORE: To ensure accountability, transparency and performance of staff across the district judiciary in Punjab, the Lahore High Court has directed all district & sessions judges (D&SJs) to instal complaint drop boxes at prominent points on the court premises.

A circular issued in this regard mandates all sessions judges to prominently display a dedicated email address and a WhatsApp number outside their offices besides senior civil judges’ courts and at judicial lock-ups for receiving complaints.

It says the complaint boxes should be opened daily at the time of opening the diary boxes to ensure swift action and prevent any delay in processing the complaints.

Upon receipt of a complaint, the complainant would immediately receive a SMS notification on his/her mobile phone.

Moreover, after the complaint’s process is finalised and a decision is reached, the complainant would be informed through both an SMS and a formal official letter sent to given postal address.

A statement issued by the LHC said the initiative taken by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum is expected to significantly improve the accountability of court staff and the standard of public service.

